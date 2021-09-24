Nebraska advances new congressional map that could help GOP

Lawmakers had previously been deadlocked, with Republicans not having enough votes to overcome a Democratic-led filibuster.

The deal followed several days of closed-door negotiations among members of the Redistricting Committee. Earlier in the week, Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers warned that he would end the special legislative session and postpone a decision on the maps until January if lawmakers failed to reach an agreement. Lawmakers were also expected to vote Friday on new legislative maps, which have not yet been made public.

“This has been a very tough and emotional operation," said Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, chairwoman of the Redistricting Committee.

Linehan, a Republican, initially proposed a map that would have split Douglas County, one of the few places in Nebraska where Democrats are competitive. Democrats blasted the proposal as gerrymandering — drawing districts to favor the party in power. Several said they wouldn't budge in their opposition.

The new plan still adds a lot of Republican voters to the district via Saunders County, a stretch of farmland and several smaller towns that's currently part of the more conservative 1st Congressional District.

Sen. Justin Wayne, the leading Democrat on the Redistricting Committee, voted against the plan and said he would try to change it before lawmakers get to the next of three required votes. Wayne had tried unsuccessfully to include all of Democratic-leaning Bellevue in the Omaha-focused district.

“I don't necessarily agree with what the congressional maps are," he said.

Hilgers praised lawmakers for working through “a very complex and difficult process" and advancing the maps without delay. Waiting until the Legislature's next regular session in January would have forced state officials to delay the May 2022 primary, which includes races for local offices, the U.S. House and governor.

___

