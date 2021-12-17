NCAA to pay officials same in both basketball tournaments

“Happy the NCAA recognized that this was the right thing to do for NCAA Tournament officials,” selection committee chairwoman Nina King said. “It was almost low-hanging fruit. Why aren’t we paying the officials the same to do the same work on the men’s tournament? Pretty easy rationale to put forward. I’m really pleased that we got the approval to do that.”

This isn’t the first time that officials have made the same in the NCAA Tournament. From 2001-2012, the two tournaments paid the same, but as men's referees starting making more in their conference games the NCAA had to increase the pay in the tournament to get the best officials, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't allowed to speak publicly on the matter.

The pay for women's officials increased, but not nearly at the same rate as they make less in conference play. Unlike professional sports leagues, college officials are independent contractors.

The NCAA also said it will pay softball and lacrosse equitably as compared to their counterparts for men's games. The other 21 sports already had equitable pay.

