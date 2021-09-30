NCAA to look into holding both Final Fours in same city

Tom Burnett, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee, said the committee meetings have been productive.

“If both committees agree that the recommendation of having both Final Fours in the same city is the best option, we are committed to seeing that it will be executed with comprehensive planning,” he said.

Coaches are not keen on the idea. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association did a survey of its coaches last month on the recommendations in the report and only 55% were in favor of a combined Final Four. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the survey results, which included participaation from 345 of 356 WBCA members.

Most of the other ideas suggested by the report had over 90% approval from the coaches.

The Final Fours from 2027-31 for both tournaments will be announced next fall.

Last season, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire women's tournament was played at a neutral site in the San Antonio arena. The men's tourney was played entirely in Indiana.

In normal years, the men’s tournament is played entirely at neutral sites across the country while the top 16 women's seeds host the opening two rounds before shifting to neutral venues. This year’s women’s Final Four is in Minneapolis.

The NCAA also announced Wednesday that the national office will start from scratch in determining budgeting expenses for the two tournament staffs instead of adjusting the budgets from the previous fiscal year. This move will help show where differences occur in the two tournaments and potentially increase chances for equitable spending and cross-promotion.