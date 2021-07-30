NCAA sets table for dramatic overhaul of how it operates

Stung for years by criticism that it is too heavyhanded and out of touch, the NCAA said it wants to “reimagine" how to more effectively manage the needs of its more than 450,000 athletes at more than 1,100 schools.

“As the national landscape changes, college sports must also quickly adapt to become more responsive to the needs of college athletes and current member schools,” Jack DiGioia, chair of the Board of Governors and president of Georgetown, said in a statement. “This effort will position the NCAA to continue providing meaningful opportunities for current college athletes and those for generations to come.”