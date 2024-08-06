NCAA moves closer to financially rewarding women's basketball teams that reach March Madness

The proposal goes to the NCAA's Board of Governors later this week to approve the allocation of funds, which is considered a formality. If approved by Division I membership in January, the plan would begin rewarding results with the 2025 tournament.

Central Arkansas President Houston Davis, who is the chairman of the board's finance committee, said the panel has been working on women's basketball units for about a year, though conversations go farther back than that.

“This is not only a big move for the association, but something D-I's very proud of,” Davis said Wednesday during a video conference with reporters. He and NCAA President Charlie Baker both said they expect membership to approve the plan.

“I’ll be shocked if this thing has any issues at all," Baker said.

The NCAA sharing March Madness revenue with its member schools has long been a feature of the men's tournament. The 2018 tournament, for example, brought in $844.3 million in television and marketing rights, the vast majority from a contract with CBS and Turner Sports to televise the games. The latest extension of that deal is worth $8.8 billion over eight years, starting this year.

Most of the money flows through the NCAA to conferences and then back to member schools, more than 300 of which field Division I basketball teams eligible to play in the tournament. The schools mostly re-invest in athletics, from scholarships for athletes in all sports to coaching salaries, training facilities, stadiums, ballparks and arenas.

The lack of a units system for the women's tournament has been a point of sharp criticism.

What helped push it through now is the NCAA's new media rights deal with ESPN that includes many women's championships. Women's basketball is valued at $65 million per tournament — roughly 10 times more than in the contract that ends this year.

The women's March Madness proposal is similar to the men's basketball unit program. Each of 32 conferences that receives an automatic bid to the tournament will receive a unit and additional units will be rewarded for teams that receive at-large bids.

The longer a school’s tournament run lasts the more units the school’s conference receives. Conferences decide the distribution of unit revenue to each of its members. Each unit was worth about $2 million for the 2023 men's tourney.

The Division I Board said proposed funds for women's basketball would begin at $15 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year, increase to $20 million for the 2026-27 fiscal year and reach the proposed $25 million starting with 2027-28. The women’s basketball funds would grow at the same rate as all other Division I funds, approximately 2.9% each year.

“The rewarding of the teams that participate in the NCAA Tournament is something that will have a significant impact on the sport,” UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. “You will see an increase in the level of support for women’s basketball that has not been seen before. We should all be excited going forward.”

Distribution of the units is paid out over a six-year period on the men’s side, meaning this year conferences are earning money on units from 2018-2023. Davis said the plan for the women is for units to be paid out over a three-year period.

Baker said Thursday that the antitrust settlement the NCAA and five major conferences recently agreed to — which includes $2.8 billion in damages paid out by the association over 10 years — had no impact on the decision to move forward with a women's basketball units program.

“This has nothing to do with (the settlement) as far we're concerned,” Baker said. “This is a new program that's been earned by the coaches and the players and everybody else.”

The women's tournament is coming off its most successful year ever that included a record audience of 18.7 million for the title game win by South Carolina over Iowa, the highest for a basketball broadcast of any kind in five years. It outdrew the men's championship game — UConn winning its second consecutive title with a win over Purdue — by nearly 3 million viewers. The women's tournament also had record attendance.

“I think we have shown these last few years how exciting our game is and what happens when the investment is made,” Michigan coach Kim Barnes Arico said. “This is just another example of the growth of our game and how there is no better time to be part of women's basketball.”

The Division I Board also announced Virginia Tech President Tim Sands was appointed to chairman. He will take over for Georgia President Jere Morehead and serve a one-year term.

AP College Sports Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed.

