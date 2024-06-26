NCAA council votes to remove cannabis from banned drug list, removes limits on on-field coaches

The NCAA Division I Council voted Tuesday to remove cannabis products from the banned drug substance list and end limits on how many football staffers can work with players on field
Nation & World
24 minutes ago
X

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA Division I council voted to remove use of cannabis products from the banned drug class for championships and postseason participation in football.

The move was among several approved by the council on Tuesday, including allowing college football teams to have all staffers, and not just the head coach and 10 assistants, coach athletes on the field.

Any penalties currently being served by student-athletes who previously tested positive for cannabinoids will be discontinued.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement that cannabis products “do not provide a competitive advantage.”

“The council’s focus is on policies centered on student-athlete health and well-being rather than punishment for cannabis use," he continued.

As far as additional coaches working on the field, positions like analysts and quality control staffers were only allowed to work off the field in film and strategy sessions.

“NCAA members continue efforts to modernize support for student-athletes, and removing restrictions on skill instruction in football will provide those student-athletes with increased resources to achieve their greatest on-field potential,” Whitman said.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

In Other News
1
Olympic champion swimmers tell Congress U.S. athletes have lost faith...
2
Israel's military must enlist the ultra-Orthodox. What will that mean...
3
Woman pleads guilty to murder of Hollywood consultant and social...
4
Suspect is dead after shootings near Las Vegas leave 5 people dead...
5
Brazil’s Supreme Court decriminalizes possession of marijuana for...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top