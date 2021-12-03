NCAA approves late addition to bowl lineup, 42nd game

With 41 games, one eligible team would have been left out, most likely one from the MAC or C-USA. Now all the 6-6 teams can participate and there will be room for Hawaii, too. NCAA rules allow 6-7 teams to be eligible for bowl selection if there are no available 6-6 teams.

Having Hawaii bowl eligible allows the Rainbow Warriors to play in the Hawaii Bowl.

The Mountain West, Hawaii's conference, holds an agreement with the Hawaii Bowl, which has already invited Memphis from the American Athletic Conference.

Having Hawaii eligible to play in its home game is a cost saver for whichever Mountain West school would have otherwise been selected to fill that slot.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25