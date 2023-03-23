NC approves Medicaid expansion, reversing long opposition

The final agreement also included provisions scaling back or eliminating regulations that require state health officials to sign off before medical providers open certain new beds or use equipment. Senate Republicans demanded the “certificate of need” changes in any deal.

Republicans in charge of the General Assembly for years had been skeptical about expansion, which originated from the 2010 federal Affordable Care Act. But they have come around to the idea over the past year, deciding that Congress was neither likely to repeal the law nor raise the low 10% state match that coverage requires.

And a financial sweetener contained in a COVID-19 recovery law means North Carolina also would get an estimated extra $1.75 billion in cash over two years if it expands Medicaid. Legislators hope to use much of that money on mental health services.

There’s no set start date in the law for expansion under the legislation, but it also comes with one caveat: It can’t happen until after a state budeget is approved. This usually happens in the early summer. Cooper panned that provision, which could give GOP leaders leverage to include unrelated items he may strongly oppose.

The state’s 10% share of expenses for Medicaid expansion recipients would be paid through hospital assessments. Hospitals also are expected to receive larger reimbursements for treating Medicaid patients through a federal program the state is requested to include in the legislation.