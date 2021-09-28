NBC dominates in premiere week for TV's broadcast networks

Total prime-time viewership on ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox was up 16% over the same week last year, which would ordinarily be cause for celebration. Yet because COVID-19 shut down television production for much of last year, there was little fresh programming for the traditional broadcast premiere week, and this year things were back to normal.

NBC averaged 6.6 million viewers for the week in prime time, compared to second-place CBS' 4.4 million average. Fox had 3.4 million, ABC had 3 million, Univision had 1.5 million, Telemundo had 1.1 million and Ion Television had 920,000.

ESPN led the cable networks with a prime-time average of 2.66 million. Fox News Channel had 2.36 million, MSNBC had 1.3 million, HGTV had 958,000 and TLC had 837,000.

ABC's “World News Tonight” led the evening news ratings race with an average of 8 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.7 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.8 million.

For the week of Sept. 20-26, the top 20 prime-time shows, their networks and viewerships:

1. NFL Football: Green Bay at San Francisco, NBC, 19.69 million.

2. “NFL Pregame” (Sunday), NBC, 13.85 million.

3. NFL Football: Detroit at Green Bay, ESPN, 11.9 million.

4. “The OT,” Fox, 10.02 million.

5. “Football Night in America, Part 3,” NBC, 9.48 million.

6. “NCIS,” CBS, 8.45 million.

7. NFL Football: Carolina at Houston, NFL Network, 7.39 million.

8. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 7.35 million.

9. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.28 million.

10. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 7.22 million.

11. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.2 million.

12. “FBI,” CBS, 7.124 million.

13. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 7.119 million.

14. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 6.81 million.

15. “NCIS: Hawai'i,” CBS, 6.58 million.

16. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 6.54 million.

17. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.43 million.

18. “Survivor,” CBS, 6.25 million.

19. “The Sustainer,” NFL Network, 5.98 million.

20. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 5.58 million.