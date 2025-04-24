NBA set to announce defensive player of the year award winner

Green is assured of a fifth top-three finish in the voting.

Based on Daniels, Green and Mobley all being finalists, it's reasonable to think that they will be on the All-Defensive team when it is released by the NBA later this spring. It would be the ninth All-Defensive selection for Green, the second for Mobley and the first for Daniels.

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert won the award last season, his record-tying fourth DPOY trophy.

The award was voted on earlier this month by a global panel of 100 writers and broadcasters who cover the league. The NBA releases a list of three finalists for its seven major individual awards — MVP, most improved player, coach of the year, clutch player of the year, rookie of the year, sixth man of the year and defensive player of the year — after the votes are counted but keeps the order of finish a secret until the results are broadcast.

Earlier this week, Boston's Payton Pritchard won sixth man of the year and New York's Jalen Brunson won clutch player of the year.

