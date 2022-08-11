NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

BreakingNews
Justice Dept. seeks to unseal search warrant of Trump home
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)

FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)

Nation & World
By TIM REYNOLDS, Associated Press
12 minutes ago
Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA

Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Boston Celtics have “separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms" planned, the NBA said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Former Boston Celtics basketball player Bill Russell addresses an audience during a campaign fundraising event, in Boston, May 18, 2011. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Credit: Steven Senne

FILE - Former Boston Celtics basketball player Bill Russell addresses an audience during a campaign fundraising event, in Boston, May 18, 2011. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Credit: Steven Senne

FILE - Former Boston Celtics basketball player Bill Russell addresses an audience during a campaign fundraising event, in Boston, May 18, 2011. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88. His family said on social media that Russell died on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Russell anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 titles in 13 years. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

