NBA Playoffs: Nuggets, 76ers on brink of conference finals

Wednesday has Game 5s of New York-Miami and Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State, with the Knicks and Warriors needing a win at home to extend their seasons. On Thursday, it's Game 6s for Suns-Nuggets and 76ers-Celtics.

If the Knicks-Heat and Lakers-Warriors series need a Game 6, it'll be on Friday.

HOW TO WATCH

— Wednesday's doubleheader is on TNT.

— Thursday's doubleheader is on ESPN.

— Any games that are needed Friday would also be on ESPN.

— Team broadcasters will no longer air games. Everything after the first round is exclusive to national windows and not available for local telecasts.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1.

POWER OF 3

Denver had 13 3-pointers to Phoenix’s nine in Game 5 of that West series on Tuesday night.

It’s further proof that simple math still works: make more 3’s, and a team just has a better chance of winning. Teams with at least three more made 3’s than their opponents are now 29-11 in this year’s playoffs.

That’s a 72.5% winning rate, and is basically flat to what was the case in the regular season.

Those teams who made at least three more 3’s than their opponents in the regular season went 591-234, or a 71.6% winning clip.

THE U

For the second consecutive night, a Miami Hurricane came off their bench to deliver in a big playoff spot. On Monday it was Lonnie Walker, getting 15 points to help the Lakers beat Golden State. And on Tuesday, it was Bruce Brown — who had 25 points in 27 minutes to help Denver top Phoenix.

AWARD WINNERS

The All-Rookie Team — led by unanimous pick Paolo Banchero — was announced Monday. The All-Defensive Team was revealed Tuesday.

TNT will unveil the All-NBA Team on Wednesday night, and on Thursday at noon, the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year will be revealed.

Philadelphia's Joel Embiid was announced as this season's MVP, and here's a list of the other major award-winners this season:

— Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year.

— De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento won the inaugural Clutch Player award.

— Sacramento's Mike Brown became the first unanimous Coach of the Year.

— Boston's Malcolm Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year.

— Utah's Lauri Markkanen was the easy winner of Most Improved Player.

— Orlando's Paolo Banchero was a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year.

QUOTABLE

“I was hoping he was going to pay my fine." — Denver's Nikola Jokic, on his quick pregame greeting with Suns owner Mat Ishiba before Game 5 of that matchup. Jokic was fined $25,000 after trying to grab the ball from Ishbia after it went into the crowd in Game 4.

