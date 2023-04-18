NBA Playoffs: Butler does it again, Knicks reach Round 2

WHAT’S NEXT?

There is one game Thursday, with Boston taking a 3-2 lead into Atlanta. Golden State (against Sacramento) and the Los Angeles Lakers (against Memphis) have home games on Friday with 3-2 series leads.

HOW TO WATCH

— Thursday's Boston-Atlanta game is on TNT.

— The two Game 6’s on Friday will both be on ESPN. Sacramento is at Golden State, a 5 p.m. local start in San Francisco and 8 p.m. Eastern. That’ll be followed by Memphis at the Lakers at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

— If there is a Game 7 of Atlanta-Boston on Saturday night, it’ll be on TNT.

— All those games will be available through local broadcasters. Once the second round starts, games will be on national networks only.

— The NBA Finals on ABC begin June 1.

WELCOME TO ROUND 2

The Knicks are in the second round for the first time since 2013.

They've had seven coaches and 111 players since that last trip to Round 2 — and were one of only six franchises to not make the conference semifinals during that span.

The others: Sacramento, Orlando, Detroit, Charlotte and Minnesota.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Miami ranked last in scoring during the regular season. The Heat rank first in scoring so far during the postseason, and in their five-game win over Milwaukee became only the sixth team in the last 30 years to average at least 124 points in a playoff series.

ROAD WARRIORS

The Warriors struggled on the road all season — but always seem to find a way in the playoffs. Wednesday's win in Sacramento made this matchup the 28th consecutive series in which Golden State won a road game.

That's the longest streak in NBA history. Golden State has won at least one road game in every series starting with a first-round matchup against Denver in 2013.

AWARD WINNERS

We don't know yet when the MVP award will be revealed. It's going to either Philadelphia's Joel Embiid, Denver's Nikola Jokic or Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Other big winners this award season:

— April 17: Memphis' Jaren Jackson Jr. won Defensive Player of the Year.

— April 18: De'Aaron Fox of Sacramento won the inaugural Clutch Player award.

— April 19: Sacramento's Mike Brown became the first unanimous Coach of the Year.

— April 20: Boston's Malcolm Brogdon won Sixth Man of the Year.

— Monday: Utah's Lauri Markkanen was the easy winner of Most Improved Player.

— Tuesday: Orlando's Paolo Banchero was a near-unanimous Rookie of the Year.

QUOTABLE

“There’s no failure in sports. There’s good days, bad days, some days you’re able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win." — Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, after top-ranked Milwaukee was eliminated by Miami in five games.

