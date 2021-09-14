NBA goes ahead with plan to test unvaccinated players often

The National Basketball Players Association has not mandated to players that they be vaccinated, despite the NBA's hope that would be the case. All others who will be in the vicinity of players during games this season — coaches, team staff, referees, courtside stat-crew workers and more — will be vaccinated.

The NBA said that about 85% of the league’s players were vaccinated by the end of last season. Teams begin training camps on Sept. 28.

Other provisions for unvaccinated players will include that they wear masks at team facilities and during travel. Teams were told they will have to arrange seating in almost all situations — travel, meals, meetings, even locker-room setups — to ensure that players who are not fully vaccinated are not seated directly next to another player.

There will be exceptions considered for those unable to get the vaccine for religious or medical reasons, the NBA said.

Around the U.S., COVID-19 deaths and cases have climbed back to levels not seen since last winter. The U.S. is currently averaging over 1,800 deaths and 170,000 new cases per day, the highest levels respectively since early March and late January.

President Joe Biden last week ordered all employers with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or weekly tests.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports