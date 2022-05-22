NBA fines Mavs $100,000 for 3rd bench violation in playoffs

“He’s got his arms up, calling for the ball,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after shootaround Sunday. “That’s too much.”

Kerr added that Curry's turnover was the only time he was upset with the Dallas bench during Game 2.

“In fact, I love their bench,” Kerr said. “They’ve got great chemistry, great energy. They’ve had a phenomenal season, and part of it is because they’re so connected.”

Pinson signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks during a COVID-19 outbreak early in the season. He ended up getting a two-year deal and has been leading cheers from the bench as his playing time dwindled. Pinson has been inactive in the playoffs.

Tim Hardaway Jr. also has gotten into the spirit of cheering from the bench. He's been out since January with a broken left foot and isn't expected to return during the playoffs.

They aren't the only two who have been standing for long stretches, and the Mavericks may not be ready to change their approach with the bench, if Hardaway's reaction on Twitter to the latest fine is any indication.

In another incident from Game 2, Davis Bertans of the Mavericks got tangled up with Damion Lee after making a 3-pointer in front of the Dallas bench. The contact led to several Golden State players approaching the bench, but there were no confrontations. Bertans and Lee were assessed technical fouls.

