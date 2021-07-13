NBA Finals ratings up from 2020 pandemic, down from 2019

The first three games of the championship match between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks averaged just about 9 million viewers, the Nielsen company said.

That's up 41% from the 6.38 million who watched the first three games of last year's series between the L.A. Lakers and Miami Heat. The 2000 series was held in the odd time of late September and October and played without live audiences due to COVID-19 restrictions.