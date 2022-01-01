NBA calls up another G League ref, 15th woman to work game

The league has also had 10 head coaches in protocols at times this season, seven of them still on that list entering Saturday. Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel rejoined his team Friday after a six-game absence, and said it was a strain both mentally and physically.

“It's something I really never want to do again," Vogel said.

And while eight teams started Saturday with at least five players apiece in various stages of the league’s health and safety protocols related to the coronavirus, the number of players on the list was trending downward.

By Saturday afternoon the number of players revealed by teams to be in the protocols was down to 107, about a 14% dip from the highest known figure the NBA was dealing with earlier in the week. The numbers fluctuate on almost an hourly basis; some players are closer to a return than others.

The NBA has changed its protocols at least twice in recent days after data suggested it could safely shorten the return-to-play plans for those who test positive for the virus — provided that the players are asymptomatic and return multiple test results that meet the league's standards for showing they are no longer contagious.

“This landscape has been changing pretty consistently for the last two years," Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said of the league's latest changes to the protocols and the prospects of getting players back more quickly. “In the last month or so, you're just seeing more and more vaccinated, boosted players who are asymptomatic who are sitting out an inordinate amount of time. I think this is a good solution now. It's a good step forward."

