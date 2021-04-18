Naylor hits into triple play, makes key E, Reds edge Indians

Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th.

Eddie Rosario hit an RBI triple for the Indians in the third. Andres Giménez homered in the fourth.

Sonny Gray made his first appearance of the season for the Reds after being sidelined with a muscle strain in his back. He gave up two runs and six hits, striking out six over 4 1/3 innings.

Tucker Barnhart homered in the Reds second.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie struck out seven and gave up a run on five hits through five innings.

Votto was thrown out in the fifth when he tried to score from first on a deep single by Naquin. Votto was out by so much he just stopped and let catcher Austin Hedges tag him to end the inning.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds 3B Mike Moustakas isn’t feeling well and was out of the lineup for the second straight day. Utility infielder Alex Blandino was put on the injured list, and outfielder Mark Payton was recalled from the alternate site.

UP NEXT

The Indians send RHP Shane Bieber (1-1), the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, against Reds LHP Wade Miley (2-0) in the finale of the series on Sunday afternoon. Bieber went nine innings in the Indians' 2-0 win over the White Sox Tuesday, extending his streak of to 15 starts with at least eight strikeouts. Miley gave up two hits and no runs in five innings in the Reds' 3-0 win over the Giants Monday.

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson flips his bat after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker who was attempting to steal third base during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto at home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, steals second base ahead of a tag by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, second from right, attempts to field the ball as Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, slides safely into third base after hitting an RBI-triple during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cleveland Indians' Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster