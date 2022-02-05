Navy says SEAL candidate dies after Hell Week training

The Navy said both began showing symptoms of illness and were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half day Hell Week.

The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.