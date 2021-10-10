Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Authorities say he also provided instructions for how to continue to the furtive relationship, with a letter that said: “I apologize for this poor translation into your language. Please forward this letter to your military intelligence agency. I believe this information will be of great value to your nation. This is not a hoax.”

The FBI's legal office in the foreign country received the package, which had a return address of Pittsburgh, last December. That led to a monthslong undercover operation in which an agent posing as a representative of the foreign government offered to pay thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency for the information Toebbe was offering.

In June, the FBI says, the undercover agent sent $10,000 in cryptocurrency to Toebbe, describing it as a “sign of good faith and trust.”

As part of the operation, authorities say, the FBI observed the Toebbes arrive on multiple occasions at agreed-upon locations for the exchange, concealing an SD card between two slices of bread on a half of a peanut butter sandwich in one instance and in a chewing gum package in another.

The complaint alleges violations of the Atomic Energy Act, which makes it a crime to disclose information about atomic weapons or nuclear materials with the intent of harming the United States.

The Toebbes are expected to have their initial court appearances Tuesday in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

