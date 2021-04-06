Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

The two sailors, who Talley said were assigned to Fort Detrick, were airlifted to a hospital. Police said one victim is in critical but stable condition, and the other is in serious condition but expected to be released Wednesday.

Talley said investigators will determine as much as they can, including why the suspect went back to the base.

“(I) don’t know his mental status at the time, and we’re certainly going to find all that out,” he said.

The brigadier general said the facility where the shooting took place was not under his command. He declined to identify the facility more specifically or describe the work that was done there.

Fort Detrick is home to the military’s flagship biological defense laboratory and several federal civilian biodefense labs. About 10,000 military personnel and civilians work on the base, which encompasses about 1,300 acres (526 hectares) in the city of Frederick.

The base is a huge economic driver in the region, drawing scientists, military personnel and their families. Frederick Mayor Michael O’Connor noted that various defense contractors are located near Fort Detrick and that it wouldn't be unusual for a member of the military to be off base and working with a private firm that does business with the U.S. government.

“When these incidents happen in other places, you’re always grateful that it’s not your community,” O’Connor added. “But you always know, perhaps in the back of your mind, that that’s just luck — that there isn’t any reason why it couldn’t happen here. And today it did.”

By early afternoon, the Nallin Farm gate at Fort Detrick through which the shooter entered remained closed and two officers were standing by.

Police cordoned off Woldesenbet’s garden-style apartment building in Frederick City, a few miles from the site of the shooting.

A neighbor, Ava Target, said she knew Woldesenbet only by sight, and that he lived on the top floor of the apartment complex with a wife and two kids. She wasn't aware of any problems.

Another neighbor, Rachel Tucker, said she saw police escort Woldesenbet’s wife and two young children from the apartment early Tuesday afternoon.

She said she believed the family had lived in the apartment for about a year and she never noticed anything out of the ordinary.

Frederick police Lt. Andrew Alcorn said the crime scene unit had recovered multiple items from Woldesenbet’s apartment, but he declined to categorize them.

He said Woldesenbet’s wife had been at the apartment earlier Tuesday and that police brought her in for questioning.

Mark Nelson, a firefighter who lives in a row of townhomes across the street from the base, said he heard the base blast warning sirens Tuesday morning.

“I heard, I don’t know what they call it, but they were like air raid sirens, and I knew something was going on,” Nelson said.

Lando called the shootings “very tragic.”

“It’s happening too frequently," he said. "Every time we turn on the TV we’re seeing something like this happening. And now it’s happening in our backyards.”

___

This story has been edited to correct that base personnel, not police, shot the suspect and to correct a word in the base spokeswoman's quote to “after,” not “before.” ___

Associated Press writers Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; Ben Finley in Norfolk, Virginia; and Jonathan Drew in Durham, North Carolina, contributed to this report.

A sheriff's deputy from Frederick County, Md., puts paper bags with evidence into a police vehicle near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Police talk near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

A crime scene technician stands near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Police stand around an area cordoned off by police tape on Progress Court, near the scene of a shooting at a business park, in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick at the Nallin Farm Gate in a convoy of vans and sedans following a shooting in Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Credit: Graham Cullen Credit: Graham Cullen

A member of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team peers out of a minivan before the team entered Fort Detrick in a convoy of vans and sedans following a shooting in the Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded a few people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Credit: Graham Cullen Credit: Graham Cullen

Members of the Frederick Police Department Special Response Team prepare to enter Fort Detrick at the Nallin Farm Gate in a convoy of vans and sedans, following a shooting in the Riverside Tech Park, near the Royal Farms on Monocacy Boulevard, Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021, in northeast Frederick, Md. Authorities say a Navy medic shot and critically wounded two people at a Maryland business park before fleeing to the Fort Detrick Army base, where he was shot and killed. (Graham Cullen/The Frederick News-Post via AP) Credit: Graham Cullen Credit: Graham Cullen

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Fort Detrick, Md., left, joined by Frederick Maryland Police Chief Jason Lando, right, speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Frederick Mayor Michael O'Connor speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command and Fort Detrick, Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Fort Detrick, Md., speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley, commander of U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command Fort Detrick, Md., joined by Frederick Maryland Police Chief Jason Lando, left, speaks during a news conference near the scene of a shooting at a business park in Frederick, Md., Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster