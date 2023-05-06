Navy commissions USS Cooperstown; honors war veteran players

Torre, a former player and longtime New York Yankees manager, was elected to the Hall in 2014. Bench, a catcher for the Cincinnati Reds, was selected in 1989.

Bench's father and Torre's older brother served in the Army and Navy, respectively, during World War II, according to the Hall of Fame.

The ship, built by the Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin, was launched in 2019 and christened in 2020. It was delivered to the Navy in September.

From New York City, the ship will sail to its base in Mayport, Florida.