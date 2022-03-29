Navy barred from acting against religious vaccine refusers

Lawyers for the group of sailors who sued, most of them Navy SEALs, argue that the Navy had granted hundreds of exemptions for medical and administrative reasons but granted no religious exemptions for active duty and reserve service members. Nine inactive reserve members have been granted religious exemptions.

Mike Berry, the director of military affairs for First Liberty Institute, which is representing the sailors, said in a statement following O'Connor's action that it's "time for our military to honor its constitutional obligations and grant religious accommodations for service members with sincere religious objections to the vaccine.”

While the case is still at an early stage, the U.S. Supreme Court in a brief order Friday narrowed the impact of O'Connor's original injunction, saying that the Navy could still consider the vaccination status of the sailors who sued in making deployment, assignment and other operational decisions. O'Connor's latest injunction allows the Navy to consider vaccination status in making those decisions about members of the larger group as well.

President Joe Biden's administration had argued that not allowing the Navy to consider vaccination status in making assignments posed "intolerable risks to safety and mission success."

“Navy personnel routinely operate for extended periods of time in confined spaces that are ripe breeding grounds for respiratory illnesses, where mitigation measures such as distancing are impractical or impossible," Biden administration lawyers wrote. “A SEAL who falls ill not only cannot complete his or her own mission, but risks infecting others as well, particularly in close quarters, including on submarines.”

Associated Press writer Lolita C. Baldor contributed to this report.