Navajo ads highlight unsolved homicide, missing person cases

From Arizona to Wisconsin, many states are taking action to address the crisis. In Washington, for example, officials there recently created a first-in-the-nation statewide alert system.

On the Navajo Nation, which spans parts of New Mexico, Arizona and Utah, federal authorities hope listeners will come forward if they have any information about Pahe's case or the others the FBI and Navajo Nation law enforcement are investigating.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible for his killing.

Pahe's mother, Sharon Lee-Begay, said her son was married and was a father and that she's relying on the compassion of fellow Navajos in hopes of solving the case.

In March 2020, the FBI field offices in Albuquerque and Phoenix began issuing posters in the Navajo language asking for information about more than a dozen unsolved homicide and missing person cases. They began including audio clips in Navajo with the posters starting last February.