NatWest fined 264.8 million pounds in money-laundering case

The fine was handed down at Southwark Crown Court in London. NatWest, the partially state-owned bank formerly known as Royal Bank of Scotland, had pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 to charges related to deposits made by a jewelry business between 2012 and 2016.

Over the course of the relationship, the customer deposited 365 million pounds with the bank, about 264 million pounds of it in cash, the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement. Although some NatWest workers reported suspicions about the transactions, the bank failed to take appropriate action, the regulatory agency said.