Nats put Strasburg on IL with right shoulder inflammation

The 2019 World Series MVP was set to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks and will now be replaced by right-hander Paolo Espino, after the Nationals selected his contract. It is the fourth career start for the 34-year-old Espino.

Strasburg, 32, is 0–1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. He gave up three homers and seven earned runs in four innings in his last start, a 14-3 loss at St. Louis on Tuesday. His move to the IL was retroactive to Thursday.