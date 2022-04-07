Nats DH Cruz, other Clemente Award winners wear '21' on caps

The Roberto Clemente Award is announced during each World Series and given to a player for “extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.”

“It means the world," said Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who, like Clemente, is from Puerto Rico. “Everybody knows why you are wearing that number. It means a lot, for the player, for the families, for the organizations. I think it's a great way to show respect to the individual."

In addition to Cruz, active Clemente winners include Carlos Carrasco (Mets), Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers), Andrew McCutchen (Brewers), Anthony Rizzo (Yankees) and Yadier Molina, Albert Pujols and Adam Wainwright (Cardinals).

“The Roberto Clemente Award is easily the best award I've won in my career,” Rizzo said. “Just representing him, having that recognition of his number on the forefront of a lot of players' hats throughout the league will be will be in his honor. It’s very deserving because he served everyone else.”

Cruz said he was contacted during spring training about whether he wanted to wear the patch.

“Easy decision, no doubt,” he said.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed.

FILE - Roberto Clemente of the Pittsburgh Pirates is seen in Tampa, Fla., March 3, 1963. Winners of the Roberto Clemente Award will wear his No. 21 on back of their caps for the rest of their major league careers. Major League Baseball made the announcement Thursday, April 7, 2022, saying it was a "special tribute to his enduring legacy." (AP Photo/Preston Stroup, File) Credit: Preston Stroup