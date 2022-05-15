NATO sees Russia's war faltering, mulls expanding alliance

Finland and Sweden have already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia's bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.

“Finland and Sweden are already the closest partners of NATO,” Geoana said, adding that he expected allies to view their applications positively.

Georgian officials will also be invited to an upcoming NATO summit in Madrid, he said, adding that the alliance's open-door policy “remains sacrosanct.”

The meeting follows a gathering of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading economies on Germany's Baltic Sea coast this week. Officials there expressed strong support for Ukraine and warned that Russia's blockade of grain exports from Ukrainian ports risks stoking a global food crisis.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn Caption Melanie Joly, Foreign Minister of Canada, arrives for an informal meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Foreign Ministers' session in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives for a Foreign Minister meeting of NATO member nations in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he arrives for a Foreign Minister meeting of NATO member nations in Berlin, Germany, May 14, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Kevin Lamarque Credit: Kevin Lamarque

Caption Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, arrives for the informal working lunch at the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO Foreign Ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Caption Liz Truss, Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, arrives for the informal working lunch at the meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, May 14, 2022. The main topic of the informal consultations of the NATO Foreign Ministers is the war in Ukraine. (Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa via AP) Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka Credit: Bernd von Jutrczenka