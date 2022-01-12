NATO, Russia in high-level talks as Ukraine tensions simmer

“These are completely unacceptable proposals,” Estonian Defense Minister Kalle Laanet told public broadcaster ERR on the eve of the talks.

Estonia, like its Baltic neighbors Latvia and Lithuania, relies on U.S. security guarantees provided by its membership in NATO. The three Baltic nations were once ruled by the Soviet Union but are now part of the European Union and NATO.

Putin says Russia's demands are simple, but key parts of the proposals contained in the documents that Moscow has made public — a draft agreement with NATO countries and the offer of a treaty between Russia and the United States — won't pass muster at the 30-country military organization.

NATO would have to agree to halt all membership plans, not just with Ukraine, and scale down its presence in countries like Estonia close to Russia’s borders. In exchange, Russia would pledge to limit its war games, as well as end aircraft buzzing incidents and other low-level hostilities.

Endorsing such an agreement would require NATO to reject a key part of its founding treaty. Under Article 10 of the 1949 Washington Treaty, the organization can invite in any willing European country that can contribute to security in the North Atlantic area and fulfill the obligations of membership.

“It has become crystal clear that not a single ally inside the NATO alliance is willing to budge or negotiate anything as it relates to NATO’s open door policy,” Julianne Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Tuesday. “I cannot imagine any scenario where that is up for discussion.”

Maksim Samorukov, a fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center think tank, says the lack of any real Russian concessions in Putin's draft agreement probably means that “Russia is ready to tolerate a failure of these negotiations.”

The idea, Samorukov said, is to “demonstrate to the West that we are serious, we mean business. That Russia is really ready to take drastic steps to impose these concessions” on the U.S.-led military organization.

Still, NATO can't afford to ignore Russia’s offer. Some members fear that Putin may be seeking a pretext to launch an invasion — like the failure of the West to engage — and any talks that would ease tensions over border forces, missile deployments or war games would be welcome.

For the Kremlin, though, time is of the essence.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that this week's talks have, so far, provided little reason for optimism. He said the outcome of Wednesday’s meeting, and one at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Thursday, could determine whether it makes sense to continue talking.

___

Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington, and Jari Tanner in Tallinn, Estonia, contributed to this report.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, gestures to Olga Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, after a media conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a binoculars as he watches the joint strategic exercise of the armed forces of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus Zapad-2021 at the Mulino training ground in the Nizhny Novgorod region, Russia, Sept. 13, 2021. Putin called the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO and the alliance deploying weapons there as a "red line" for Moscow. The Kremlin demanded that Washington and its allies rescind a 2008 promise of NATO membership to Ukraine and Georgia, which also borders Russia. (Sergei Savostyanov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Sergei Savostyanov

Caption FILE - Military vehicles and tanks of Poland, Italy, Canada and United States roll during the NATO military exercises ''Namejs 2021'' at a training ground in Kadaga, Latvia, Sept. 13, 2021. NATO responded to Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula by bolstering its forces near Russia and conducting drills on the territory of its Baltic members _ the maneuvers the Kremlin described as a security threat. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File) Credit: Roman Koksarov

Caption FILE - This photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service shows Russian military vehicles move during drills in Crimea, April 22, 2021. Russia, the United States and its NATO allies are meeting this week for negotiations focused on Moscow's demand for Western security guarantees and Western concerns about a recent buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and U.S President Joe Biden shake hands during their meeting at the 'Villa la Grange' in Geneva, Switzerland in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. Russia, the United States and its NATO allies are meeting this week for negotiations focused on Moscow's demand for Western security guarantees and Western concerns about a recent buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, Pool, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman arrives with her delegation for a meeting of the Political and Security Committee at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Thys

Caption United States Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman attends a meeting of the Political and Security Committee at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (John Thys, Pool Photo via AP) Credit: John Thys