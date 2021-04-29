NATO military exercises launched in Albania

Most Western Balkans countries — Albania, Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia — are NATO members.

“This historic mission demonstrates our ability to serve as a strategic security partner in the western Balkans and Black Sea regions,” Scrocca said.

DEFENDER-Europe is an annual large-scale U.S. Army-led, multinational exercise, defensive in nature and focused on deterring aggression, which this year focuses on building operational readiness and interoperability with NATO and a greater number of allies and partners over a wider area of operations than ever before.

Around 28,000 U.S., allied and partner forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen nations from the Baltics and Africa to the critical Black Sea and Balkan regions.

“Exercises like DEFENDER-Europe 21 are a prime example of our collective capabilities,” Scrocca said.