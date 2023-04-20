X

NATO chief visits Kyiv for 1st time since Russian invasion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday.

“The NATO Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line with NATO procedures.

Stoltenberg had been to Kyiv before the war, but this is his first visit during the hostilities and underscores the longstanding commitments of the alliance in defense of Ukraine’s independence.

Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed to this report.

