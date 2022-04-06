NATO chief says Finland, Sweden welcome to apply to join

To shield them, Stoltenberg said NATO member countries might be prepared to provide a security guarantee to cover the two neutral nations from when they announce a possible membership bid until their applications are endorsed.

Once members, they would benefit from NATO’s collective defense clause, which obliges all members to come to the aid of any ally that comes under attack.

“I am certain that we will find ways to address concerns they may have regarding the period between the potential application and the final ratification,” Stoltenberg said. He declined to speculate about what those security guarantees might involve.

Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said his country’s lawmakers are due this month to debate a government white paper on security, including an option for NATO accession. He said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has changed public opinion.

“In three or four weeks we have a majority, first time ever” in favor of joining, Haavisto said.

He said Finland knows that “Russia is ready to take bigger risks, as we can see in Ukraine, bigger risks also for its own security. We can also see that Russia is capable of gathering more than 100,000 men against just one country, even without touching its reserves.”

Haavisto added that “the threshold has been lowered, at least in the debate,” on Russia’s possible use of tactical nuclear or chemical weapons.

He too was reluctant to go into detail about any security guarantee that Finland might need, particularly as debate about joining continues at home. But Haavisto did say it’s something that his country would want to discuss with “key” NATO members, and that Finnish leaders have been in contact with U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Caption Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde, second left, arrives for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. NATO foreign ministers are meeting to discuss how to bolster their support to Ukraine, including by supplying weapons to the conflict-torn country, without being drawn into a wider war with Russia. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)