NATO chief says allies must prepare for the worst in Ukraine

Asked about the decision to activate NATO's crisis response planning system, which helps analyze potential crises and prepare a response to them, he said: “Allies agree that we need to have the plans in place to be sure that we are always able to protect all allies against any potential threat.”

The United States has shared intelligence with European allies warning of a possible invasion. European diplomats acknowledge the Russian troop movements, but some countries have played down the threat of any imminent invasion ordered by Moscow.

“We are very concerned about the movements we’ve seen along Ukraine’s border. We know that Russia often combines those efforts with internal efforts to destabilize a country. That’s part of the playbook, and we’re looking at it very closely,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

“Any renewed aggression would trigger serious consequences,” Blinken warned.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also said “Russia would have to pay a high price for any form of aggression.”

Maas said “honest and sustainable de-escalation steps, which can only go via the route of talks, are all the more important now.”

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 after Ukraine's Moscow-friendly president was driven from power by mass protests. Weeks later, Russia threw its weight behind a separatist insurgency that broke out in Ukraine’s east.

Ukraine and the West have accused Russia of sending troops and weapons to back the rebels. Moscow denies that, saying that Russians who joined the separatists were volunteers. More than 14,000 people have died in more than seven years of fighting, which also has devastated Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, known as Donbas.

A 2015 peace agreement brokered by France and Germany helped end large-scale battles, but efforts to reach a political settlement have failed and sporadic skirmishes have continued along the tense line of contact. Russia has refused recent overtures for talks with France and Germany.

But Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it is NATO that threatens peace in the region.

“Significant units and military equipment of NATO countries, including the U.S. and Britain, are being deployed closer to our borders,” Lavrov said during a news conference in Moscow. He alleged that the West has long provoked Ukraine “into anti-Russian actions.”

Whatever Russia’s intentions, NATO would not be able to provide Ukraine with any substantial military support in time to make a difference against Russian forces, so economic measures like Western sanctions are more likely to be used to inflict a financial cost on Moscow.

Stoltenberg underlined that Ukraine is not part of the military organization and so cannot benefit from the collective security guarantee available to member countries.

Meanwhile, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin announced that Belarus will conduct joint military drills with Russia “to cover the southern borders,” a reference to the border area near Ukraine, according to Belarus state news agency Belta. It's unclear when this would happen.

Cook reported from Brussels. Dasha Litvinova in Moscow, Geir Moulson in Berlin and Jill Lawless in London contributed.

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg greet each other as they speak to the media during NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during a news conference on the sideline of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg smiles as he opens the meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, second right, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics, second left, NATO Chair of the Military Committee Admiral Rob Bauer, right, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana attend the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool)

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks to the media during a news conference on the sideline of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov)

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the media during NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool)

Caption U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, listens to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Slovenia Anze Logar during the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Riga, Latvia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, Pool)

Caption Russian President Vladimir Putin participates in a video call of the VTB Capital "Russia Calling!" Investment Forum in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Putin has sternly warned NATO against deploying its troops and weapons to Ukraine, saying it represents a red line for Russia and would trigger a strong response. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)