NATO chief hits out at Russia's 'malign activities'

The Russian mission isn't based at NATO’s headquarters, but in a leafy neighborhood in the south of the Belgian capital, Brussels.

NATO suspended practical cooperation with Russia in 2014 after it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, but has kept channels open for high-level meetings and for military-to-military cooperation. But the NATO-Russia Council, their preferred forum, has only met sporadically since then.

Agreeing on the agenda for NRC meetings has proven a challenge. NATO invited Russia to take part in one such meeting more than 18 months ago, but Stoltenberg said Moscow has declined to take up the offer.

Russia quickly rejected NATO’s assertion that it wants dialogue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that “there is obviously a contradiction between NATO representatives’ statements about their desire to normalize relations with our country and their real actions.”

“Those actions leave us with no illusions about the possibility of normalizing ties and resuming a dialogue with NATO. In fact, such prospects are practically fully undermined,” Peskov said in a conference call with reporters.

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg answers questions from journalists remotely during a media conference after a meeting of national security advisors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Seated from left, United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Britain's National Security Advisor Sir Stephen Lovegrove and Turkey's Permanent Representative to NATO Basat Ozturk attend a meeting of National Security Advisors at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo