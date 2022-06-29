springfield-news-sun logo
X

NATO chief: alliances faces biggest challenge since WWII

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Combined ShapeCaption
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrives for a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. North Atlantic Treaty Organization heads of state will meet for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday through Thursday. (AP Photo/Paul White)

Nation & World
17 minutes ago
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military alliance faces its biggest challenge since World War II amid the war in Ukraine

MADRID (AP) — The NATO military alliance faces its biggest challenge since World War II amid the war in Ukraine, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday.

Stoltenberg said NATO allies meet “in the midst of the most serious security crisis we have faced,” as he arrived at the alliance's summit in Madrid. “This will be a historic and transformative summit.”

Stoltenberg said the alliance is going to agree on deterrence to be able to deploy more combat formations and get more pre-positioned equipment by next year in Eastern Europe.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to make a speech via videoconference at the summit later in the day.

In Other News
1
EU countries approve climate measures after long talks
2
Live updates | NATO chief: alliance in 'biggest challenge'
3
Australia prioritizes reducing emissions and cheaper EVs
4
China's Baidu races Waymo, GM to develop self-driving cars
5
Ukrainian survivor: Only a 'monster' would attack a mall
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top