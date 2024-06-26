NATO appoints outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general

NATO has appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general, putting the outgoing Dutch prime minister in charge of the world’s biggest security organization at a critical time for European security as war rages in Ukraine
Nation & World
10 minutes ago
X

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general on Wednesday, putting the outgoing Dutch prime minister in charge of the world’s biggest security organization at a critical time for European security as war rages in Ukraine.

Rutte’s appointment was sealed by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. U.S. President Joe Biden and his counterparts will formally welcome him to their table at a summit in Washington on July 9-11.

The outgoing Dutch premier will take over from the current secretary general, Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg, on Oct. 1. Stoltenberg spent more than a decade at the helm. His mandate was repeatedly extended, in part to provide continuity after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Asian shares advance after Nvidia's rebound offsets...
2
A US journalist goes on trial in Russia on espionage charges that he...
3
Kenyan police fire blanks to disperse protesters hours after parliament...
4
Kenyan police fire blanks to disperse protesters hours after parliament...
5
ICC issuing verdicts in trial of alleged Islamic extremist charged with...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top