Nationwide train strike disrupts travel across Germany

Eleven of Germany's 16 states are on summer vacation, and travelers are heavily relying on trains to get around. However, customers who have already bought tickets for the coming days can request refunds, Deutsche Bahn said.

The company said that during the strike, priority would be given to connections between Berlin and cities in the west, as well as between Hamburg and Frankfurt.

In Berlin, where schools reopened Monday, children were running late because most of the capital's commuter S-Bahn trains weren't running and streets were jammed because many workers were trying to get to their jobs by car to avoid the strike.

The head of the GDL union, Claus Weselsky, told reporters Tuesday the strike would start with all cargo trains at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) Tuesday and expand to include passengers trains from 2 a.m. (0000 GMT) Wednesday until 2 a.m. Friday,

Caption Red signal lights shine outside the central train station in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Train drivers of the German GDL union asking for higher wages started a strike two hours after midnight.

Caption An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill. Words on the information board read: 'GDL-Strike! No Railwayservice'.

Caption A person stands on the empty station platform at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. A nationwide, two-day train strike has brought big parts of the German railway and commuter system to a standstill.

Caption Numerous locomotives stand unlit at Maschen freight station, while one has its headlights on, in Maschen, Germany, Tuesday night, Aug. 10, 2021. German railway workers are going a nationwide strike starting Tuesday night, the head of the GDL union said after announcing that 95% of its members had voted to back the move. Travelers were warned to expect disruptions.