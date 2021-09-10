springfield-news-sun logo
Nationals pitcher Nolin, manager Martinez suspended for HBP

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin is ejected after hitting Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
7 minutes ago
Major League Baseball has suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball suspended Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin five games on Friday for intentionally hitting Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Nolin, who was also fined an undisclosed amount, is appealing the suspension and can continue to play until there is a final resolution.

The league also suspended Nationals manager Dave Martinez one game and fined him an undisclosed amount. Martinez served the suspension in Friday night's game in Pittsburgh. Bench coach Tim Bogar will manage the team in place of Martinez.

Nolin was ejected in the first inning on Wednesday after throwing behind Freeman and then hitting him in what became a 4-2 Nationals victory. Nolin plunked Freeman a day after Atlanta closer Will Smith hit Washington star Juan Soto.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale awards Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman first base after he was hit by a pitch by Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin, who was ejected during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin walks off the field after being ejected after hitting Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
The umpiring crew meets before ejecting Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin, left, after he hit Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with aa pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
