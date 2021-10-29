springfield-news-sun logo
X

Nathan Chen rebounds at Skate Canada after Las Vegas woes

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Nation & World
Updated 17 minutes ago
Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Nathan Chen rebounded from a surprising struggle last weekend at Skate America to top the short program Friday at Skate Canada.

Third last week in Las Vegas after winning 14 straight events since March 2018, the 22-year-old American scored 106.72 points to open the competition at Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre.

“Any time, both in practice and competition, when you don’t do well, I want immediately to get another opportunity to try,” Chen said. “I don’t know if it’s going to be successful or but I want that next opportunity. I’m thrilled I have this opportunity to try this again rather than wait three or four weeks.”

The three-time world champion who won the Grand Prix Final in Vancouver in 2019, Chen had a whooping technical element score of 60.29.

Fellow American Jason Brown was second at 94.00, and Canada's Keegan Messing was third at 93.28 in front of about 600 fans at the University of British Columbia rink.

“Having the crowd was incredible,” Missing said. “I almost forgot what it was like to skate with a crowd. They were pumping me up and getting me going. I felt like my feet were floating on the ice tonight.”

At night in the women's short program, 15-year-old Kamila Valieva scored 84.19 points to lead a Russian sweep of the top three spots. Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, was second at 81.24, and Alena Kostornaia third at 75.58.

China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong led the pairs after the short program at 78.94. Russia’s Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin were a distant second at 69.46. Americans Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy LeDuc were sixth at 61.68.

In ice dancing, Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier led at 85.65. They won the 2019 event in Kelowna. Italy's Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were second at 78.82, followed by Spain's Olivia Smart and Adrian Diaz at 76.97.

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Nathan Chen, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Jason Brown, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Jason Brown, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Jason Brown, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Jason Brown, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
China's Sui Wenjing and Han Cong perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada's Kirsten Moore-Towers and Michael Marinaro perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Russia's Daria Pavliuchenko and Denis Khodykin perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Ashley Cain-Gribble and Timothy Leduc, of the United States, perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada's Vanessa James and Eric Radford perform their pairs short program during the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Tomoki Hiwatashi, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Tomoki Hiwatashi, of the United States, performs his men's short program during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their ice dance rhythm dance routine during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their ice dance rhythm dance routine during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their ice dance rhythm dance routine during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Caption
Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier perform their ice dance rhythm dance routine during the Skate Canada figure skating competition in Vancouver, British Columbia, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Credit: DARRYL DYCK

In Other News
1
The Latest: Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win
2
US Democratic governors to participate in U.N. climate talks
3
Braves lose no-hit bid in 8th vs Astros in World Series
4
LA, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo
5
Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top