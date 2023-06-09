Natalee Holloway disappearance suspect pleads not guilty to extorting victim's mother

Van der Sloot, wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, declined to use a Dutch interpreter offered to him, saying “I don’t think it’s necessary.” During the brief court preceding, he entered a not guilty plea through his attorney and answered “Yes” when asked if he understood his rights.

Afterward, Beth Holloway hugged friends who had come to offer support. She declined to comment outside the courthouse.

Her spokesperson, George Seymore, told reporters that seeing van der Sloot in court “was chilling but at the same time gratifying.”

The mysterious disappearance sparked years of news coverage and countless true-crime podcasts. Van der Sloot was identified as a main suspect and was detained for questioning along with two Surinamese brothers, weeks after Holloway went missing. No charges were filed in the case.

A judge declared Holloway dead, but her body has never been found.

U.S. prosecutors say that in 2010, van der Sloot sought money from Beth Holloway to lead her to the young woman's body. A grand jury indicted him that year.

In 2012, van der Sloot pleaded guilty in Peru to killing 21-year-old Stephany Flores, a business student from a prominent family, in 2010.

Van der Sloot married a Peruvian woman in July 2014 in a ceremony at a maximum-security prison. He was shuffled between prisons in response to reports he enjoyed privileges like television, internet access and a cellphone, and accusations he threatened to kill a warden.

Peru will let van der Sloot remain in U.S. custody until the Alabama case is concluded, including any appeal if he's convicted, according to a resolution published in Peru’s federal register. U.S. authorities agreed to return him to Peruvian custody after that, the resolution states.

Cindy Rysedorph, a friend of the Holloways, said the family is doing as well as can be expected.

“It’s progress,” she said. “I’m so grateful that he’s here.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP