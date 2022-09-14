springfield-news-sun logo
Nashville Predators hire 1st female scout Ronda Engelhardt

Minnesota Whitecaps coach Ronda Engelhardt talks with players on the bench during a hockey game against the Metropolitan Riveters in St. Paul, Minn., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. The Nashville Predators have hired their first female scout with Ronda Engelhardt as a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota. The Predators announced a handful of changes on their hockey operations staff Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. (Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via AP)

The Nashville Predators have hired their first female scout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators announced Ronda Engelhardt will become a North American amateur scout based out of Minnesota, the first female scout hired by the team.

The hiring of Engelhardt on Wednesday comes a day after the Calgary Flames added Rebecca Johnston for a player development role and the Seattle Kraken promoted Alexandra Mandrycky to assistant general manager after three years as director of hockey strategy and research.

Engelhardt has been head coach of the Premier Hockey Federation’s Minnesota Whitecaps the past four seasons and won the Isobel Cup in 2019. The native of Roseville, Minnesota, was a U.S. women’s national team player and captain at the University of Minnesota in 2002-03.

She previously was an assistant hockey coach at Division III St. Thomas and the girls high school head coach at the Breck School in Minnesota.

General manager David Poile also announced Sebastian Bordeleau has joined coach John Hynes’ staff as a skills coach. Nathan Gerbe was hired to replace Bordeleau as the Predators’ forward development coach, working with assistant general manager Scott Nichol evaluating Nashville’s prospects.

Former NHL player Brett Carson has joined assistant general manager Jeff Kealty’s staff as a North American Amateur Scout for the western part of the United States and Canada. Jason Nordby is the Predators’ new assistant strength and conditioning coach after 17 seasons as strength coach with the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Michael Bingham joins the Predators’ equipment staff as a coordinator, and Jon Sherman was hired as hockey operations coordinator and analyst.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

