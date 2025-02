Nashville bids for WNBA franchise with Candace Parker and Peyton Manning among investors

“We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow,” Haslam said.

The Nashville bid also features a plan to build a practice facility for the WNBA team that also would be used for youth basketball.

Parker said in a statement "Tennessee is the DNA of everything women's basketball stands for." The three-time WNBA champ followed up with a lengthy Instagram post on what it means to her working to bring a WNBA team to Tennessee and honor Summitt's legacy in a place she called special and considers home.

“This is a real pinch-me moment ... ,” wrote Parker, who won two national titles at the University of Tennessee with Summitt. “If you know me, you know how important and impactful Coach Summitt IS on my life. Coach makes me the best version of myself as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, teammate, and person. I'm honored that we are submitting a bid to the (at)wnba today for a franchise to be named in her honor.”

Summitt, who won eight national championships, died in 2016 as the winningest Division I coach four years after retiring following her diagnosis of early onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

A Tennessee native, Summitt coached the Lady Vols for 38 years and had a career record of 1,098-208 in 38 seasons, plus 18 NCAA Final Four appearances. Her son, Tyler, noted his mother was a huge advocate for women's sports and women in leadership.

“I know she would be proud and honored to be included in the expansion of women's professional basketball into Tennessee,” Summitt said.

The team would play at Bridgestone Arena, home to the NHL's Predators. Haslam started his purchase of a majority share of the Predators in 2022.

The WNBA is adding three expansion teams in the next two seasons with Golden State, Portland and Toronto joining to boost the league's franchises to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the WNBA would like to add a 16th team by the 2028 season. Cleveland announced its bid to bring a WNBA franchise back to Ohio last November.

