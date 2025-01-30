Nashville bids for WNBA franchise with Candace Parker and Peyton Manning among investors

The chairman of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and his wife want to bring the WNBA to Music City and have teamed up with a star-filled investor group including Candace Parker, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and entertainers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt smiles as a banner is raised in her honor before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Nation & World
By TERESA M. WALKER – Associated Press
Updated Jan 30, 2025
X

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The chairman of the NHL's Nashville Predators and his wife want to bring the WNBA to Music City and have teamed up with a star-filled investor group including Candace Parker, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning and entertainers Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The group led by Bill Haslam, a former Tennessee governor, submitted its bid to the WNBA on Thursday for a franchise that would start playing in 2028. The team also would be named the Tennessee Summitt in honor of the late Pat Summitt. Haslam said they see how women's professional sports is emerging worldwide with a "void"

“We believe a WNBA team, based in Nashville, could serve as a beacon for girls and women, young and old, across Tennessee, while also creating more opportunities for sports fans as our community continues to grow,” Haslam said.

The Nashville bid also features a plan to build a practice facility for the WNBA team that also would be used for youth basketball.

Parker said in a statement "Tennessee is the DNA of everything women's basketball stands for." The three-time WNBA champ followed up with a lengthy Instagram post on what it means to her working to bring a WNBA team to Tennessee and honor Summitt's legacy in a place she called special and considers home.

“This is a real pinch-me moment ... ,” wrote Parker, who won two national titles at the University of Tennessee with Summitt. “If you know me, you know how important and impactful Coach Summitt IS on my life. Coach makes me the best version of myself as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, teammate, and person. I'm honored that we are submitting a bid to the (at)wnba today for a franchise to be named in her honor.”

Summitt, who won eight national championships, died in 2016 as the winningest Division I coach four years after retiring following her diagnosis of early onset dementia, Alzheimer's type.

A Tennessee native, Summitt coached the Lady Vols for 38 years and had a career record of 1,098-208 in 38 seasons, plus 18 NCAA Final Four appearances. Her son, Tyler, noted his mother was a huge advocate for women's sports and women in leadership.

“I know she would be proud and honored to be included in the expansion of women's professional basketball into Tennessee,” Summitt said.

The team would play at Bridgestone Arena, home to the NHL's Predators. Haslam started his purchase of a majority share of the Predators in 2022.

The WNBA is adding three expansion teams in the next two seasons with Golden State, Portland and Toronto joining to boost the league's franchises to 15. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert has said the WNBA would like to add a 16th team by the 2028 season. Cleveland announced its bid to bring a WNBA franchise back to Ohio last November.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

FILE - Former Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker reacts during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, May 20, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning looks on before an NFL football game between the Denver Broncos and the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE0 Faith Hill, left, and Tim McGraw arrive at the 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Barker Hangar on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

