NASCAR bet more than $1 million to bring cars into Coliseum

“It’s been a significant investment by NASCAR,” said Steve O’Donnell. “We made a big bet on this, but we think it’s the right thing to do for the industry. When you look at investments, particularly from our standpoint, we’re going to be bold and aggressive if we feel like that’s a way toward future growth."

Activity begins Saturday with morning practice and an afternoon qualifying session on the shortest track on the NASCAR schedule. Sunday opens with heat races to set the field along with eliminations that will prevent 13 drivers from advancing to the main event.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson is the only driver guaranteed to make the field of 23. The Clash is 150 laps, caution laps won't count, and Ice Cube will play during a break at the halfway point.

NASCAR is hoping to piggyback on the hoopla surrounding the Super Bowl, scheduled a week from Sunday at Sofi Stadium, less than 10 miles away. The hometown Rams will play for the NFL championship in a whirlwind week of sports for the city.

Los Angeles has continued to see high levels of COVID-19 infections and Garcetti was under scrutiny recently for not wearing a mask at the NFC title game. Under a Los Angeles County health order, masks are required at all times, with limited exceptions, and Clash fans over the the age of 5 will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Garcetti noted that the Coliseum will be used for the men's World Cup tournament in 2026, and the famed facility will be the first to host three Summer Olympics when the Games are in L.A. in 2028.

“Los Angeles is the sports capital of the world, and it really feels like it this week. We can (host) NASCAR one Sunday and have the Super Bowl the next Sunday, all while the NBA and NHL are continuing,” Garcetti said. “We're preparing for what really will be a golden decade.”

