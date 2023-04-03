NASA’s 1st moon crew in 50 years includes 1 woman, 3 men

“This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it’s so much more than the four names that have been announced," said Glover.

This is the first moon crew to include a woman and someone not from the U.S. — and the first crew in NASA's new moon program named Artemis. Late last year, an empty Orion capsule flew to the moon and back in a long-awaited dress rehearsal.

During Apollo, NASA sent 24 astronauts to the moon from 1968 through 1972. Twelve of them landed. All were military-trained test pilots except for Apollo 17's Harrison Schmitt, a geologist who closed out that moonlanding era alongside the late Gene Cernan.

Provided this next 10-day moonshot goes well, NASA aims to land two astronauts on the moon by 2025 or so.

NASA picked from 41 active astronauts for its first Artemis crew. Canada had four candidates.

