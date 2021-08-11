NASA blames Mars rover sampling fiasco on bad, powdery rock

“It reminds me yet again of the nature of exploration,” she said. "A specific result is never guaranteed no matter how much you prepare.”

NASA is looking to collect about 35 samples that would be returned via future spacecraft in a decade.

It’s not the first time that a Mars lander has run into ground resistance. A German digger on NASA’s InSight lander failed to burrow more than a couple feet, far short of its target. The clumping soil didn’t provide enough friction for the heat-measuring device, and experimenters gave up in January.

The little helicopter, Ingenuity, meanwhile, is still wowing its team. It's completed 11 test flights, the latest one lasting more than two minutes, and even conducted aerial surveys of Jezero Crater. That's the ancient river delta where Perseverance and its hitchhiking chopper landed in February, following a nearly seven-month flight from Earth. Scientists believe the area would have been prime for microscopic life billions of years ago, if it existed.

