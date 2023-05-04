Napoli fans wildly celebrate Italian soccer league title

Diego Maradona led the team to the 1987 and 1990 titles, and Napoli sealed its third championship with a 1-1 draw at Udinese on Thursday.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples was open for fans to watch the game against Udinese on giant screens and a capacity crowd of more than 50,000 showed up, setting off fireworks at the final whistle.