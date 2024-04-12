Naomi Osaka's victory helps Japan take a 2-0 lead over Kazakhstan in the Billie Jean King Cup

Two other singles matches and one in doubles are scheduled for Saturday.

A total of 16 nations are involved in qualifiers Friday and Saturday, with the winners advancing to the 12-team Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Seville, Spain, in November. Those eight teams will join defending champion Canada, 2023 runner-up Italy, host Spain and wild-card selection Czech Republic in the Finals field.

In other early action Friday, host Australia took a 2-0 lead over Mexico.

The other matchups: Belgium at the United States in Orlando; Ukraine against Romania at Amelia Island, Florida; No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek and Poland at Switzerland; 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu and Britain at France; Germany at Brazil; and Slovenia at Slovakia.

In Brisbane, where 2011 U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur is Australia's captain for the first time, Arina Rodionova beat Mexico's Giuliana Olmos 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, and Daria Saville defeated Marcela Zacarias 6-1, 6-0 for the hosts. Australia, the runner-up twice in the last five years, is seeking its first title since 1974.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Credit: AP Credit: AP