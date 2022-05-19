Naomi Osaka gets rematch as she returns to French Open

Because she is not seeded at the French Open, she was not safe from facing a seeded opponent right away, so that’s what will happen against No. 27 Amanda Anisimova, a 20-year-old American who was a 2019 semifinalist in Paris.

Anisimova won their third-round encounter at the Australian Open in January by a score of 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5). Osaka was the defending champion at Melbourne Park.

The possible women’s quarterfinals in Paris are Swiatek against two-time major runner-up Karolina Pliskova, and No. 3 seed Paula Badosa against No. 7 Aryna Sabalenka on the top half of the field, and defending champion Barbora Krejcikova against No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, and No. 4 Maria Sakkari against No. 6 Ons Jabeur on the bottom half.

Last year, in her first time in the main draw of singles at the French Open, Krejcikova won both that trophy — the player she beat in the final, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, announced this week her season is done because of an injured knee — along with women's doubles.

So it makes sense that Krejcikova used phrases such as “extremely amazing” and “something incredible" while discussing what happened in 2021 during a brief appearance at the draw ceremony and noted with a smile: “This clay suits me.”

Nadal, he of the 13 titles on the red stuff in Paris, and Djokovic, a two-time champion, could say the same, of course.

Djokovic, who is the defending champion and seeded No. 1, could meet Nadal in the quarterfinals. A year ago, Djokovic beat Nadal in the semifinals, before erasing a two-set deficit against Stefanos Tsitsipas to win the final.

“I am very motivated to play my best tennis,” Djokovic said in French on Thursday, as he marked his chance to get back on the Grand Slam stage after missing the Australian Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 (the French Open has no such requirement).

“Last year in Paris was the perfect result. Roland Garros was maybe the hardest of my career — of all the Grand Slams I have won,” he said. “Very emotional, tiring, but at the end, the result arrived.”

Nadal leads the Grand Slam title standings among men with 21, one ahead of Djokovic and Roger Federer.

If the Djokovic-Nadal showdown happens, the winner could face No. 6 seed Alcaraz in the semifinals. Alcaraz is just 19, recently won the Madrid Open on clay and became the youngest man to break into the top 10 in the rankings since Nadal in 2005.

Alcaraz could meet No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev in quarterfinals.

The potential quarterfinals on the other half of the bracket are No. 2 Daniil Medvedev against No. 7 Andrey Rublev — two Russians who will not be allowed to compete at Wimbledon because of that country's invasion of Ukraine — and No. 4 Tsitsipas against No. 8 Casper Ruud.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Novak Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. The draw for this year’s tournament at Roland Garros was held in Paris on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michel Eule, Filer) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic, left, shakes hands with Spain's Rafael Nadal after their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, Friday, June 11, 2021 in Paris. Novak Djokovic won 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-2. The draw for this year’s tournament at Roland Garros was held in Paris on Thursday. (AP Photo/Michel Eule, Filer) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Men's single, left, and women's single cups are displayed during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Men's single, left, and women's single cups are displayed during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles as he attends the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Defending champion Serbia's Novak Djokovic smiles as he attends the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Defending champion Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova speaks next to the cup during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Defending champion Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova speaks next to the cup during the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption Director of Roland-Garros former tennis player Amelie Mauresmo attends the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler Caption Director of Roland-Garros former tennis player Amelie Mauresmo attends the draw of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Thursday, May 19, 2022. The French Open tennis tournament starts Sunday May 22. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler