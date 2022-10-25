Naomi Alderman novel 'The Future' scheduled for next fall

Alderman, 48, is also known for "The Liars' Gospel" and "Disobedience," adapted into a movie starring Rachel Weisz and Rachel McAdams. An Amazon Prime Video series based on "The Power" is expected next year after an extended delay caused in part by the pandemic and by the departure of actors Leslie Mann and Tim Robbins. They were replaced by Toni Collette and Josh Charles.

The pandemic also disrupted her own writing. Alderman had been working on a novel — tentatively called “The Survivals” — about tech billionaires fleeing from a deadly plague but altered it after a real one spread early in 2020. The tech leaders remain, but the pandemic has been decentralized and the “book definitely got less dark,” mostly because Alderman wanted “to find some hope," she explained.

"The Future" is her first novel since "The Power," published in 2016 and written under the mentorship of Margaret Atwood. Alderman's books have expressed a kind of alternative vision to that of Atwood, who has imagined the worst in "The Handmaid's Tale" and "Oryx and Crake" among others.

“Margaret has very much covered how bad it can get, so we don't need a lesser writer doing that,” Alderman says. “I'm interested in the most radical ideas about how we can get make things better, and what are the avenues we can pursue.”