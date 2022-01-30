Hamburger icon
Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning the second set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

Nation & World
By JOHN PYE, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Rafael Nadal has won a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title with a comeback five-set victory over second-ranked Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal got to 21 first, breaking the men’s record for most Grand Slam singles titles and doing it the hard way by coming back from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in an almost 5 1/2-hour Australian Open final that didn't finish until the early hours of Monday morning.

He was broken when serving for the championship at 5-4 in the fifth set but made no mistake the next time.

At 5 hours and 24 minutes, it was the second longest Australian Open final after Novak Djokovic beat Nadal in five sets in 5 hours and 53 minutes in 2012.

The 35-year-old Spaniard now has one more than Roger Federer and Djokovic, his long-time rivals in the so-called Big Three.

With the 2-6, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win that started Sunday night and was delayed for a while in the second set when a protester jumped onto the court, Nadal also became just the fourth man in history to win all four of the sport’s major titles at least twice.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over U.S. Open champion Medvedev. His conversation rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

His victory was even more remarkable considering Nadal flew to Australia with just two matches under his belt in the second half of 2021 because he was sidelined with a chronic foot injury that can be treated but not cured. He also had a bout of COVID-19.

Medvedev, who was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major, made Nadal go the distance and win from two-sets down. Medvedev now joins Andy Murray among those who’ve lost the final at the next major tournament after their career breakthrough at the highest level.

It was just the fourth time Nadal has rallied from two sets down to win a best-of-five-set match, and the first since a fourth-round victory in 2007 at Wimbledon over Mikhail Youzhny.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Daniil Medvedev of Russia reacts after winning the second set against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Credit: Simon Baker

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Credit: Andy Brownbill

A security guard grapples with a protester who jumped onto Rod Laver Arena during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Hamilton)

Credit: Patrick Hamilton

Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a forehand return to Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Credit: Andy Brownbill

Security guards stand close to Daniil Medvedev of Russia after a protester interrupted play by jumping onto the court during the men's singles final against Rafael Nadal of Spain at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)

Credit: Andy Brownbill

Police and security take a protester away who jumped onto Rod Laver Arena during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Credit: Hamish Blair

Police and security take a protester who jumped onto Rod Laver Arena away during the men's singles final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the Australian Open tennis championships, in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Credit: Simon Baker

Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts during his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Simon Baker)

Credit: Simon Baker

